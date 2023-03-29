Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said one person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque.
Lynn M. Kamm, 43, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Kamm was traveling north on U.S. 61/151 near the Kerper Boulevard exit ramp at 3:59 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and it struck the face of a guardrail.
Kamm was cited with driving while suspended and failure to maintain control.
