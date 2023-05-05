Dubuque Community School Board members are expected to consider approving language for a petition calling for a bond referendum at their upcoming meeting.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
The meeting agenda includes approval of language for the petition, which would call for a special election in September when voters would be asked to approve a general obligation bond of up to $150 million.
The bond, which has been discussed by school board members at recent meetings, would help pay for a new middle school and other projects in the district, including bringing air conditioning to remaining district schools that don’t have it, purchasing land for future construction of a new elementary school, developing a baseball and softball complex and adding a gymnasium or commons space at Eisenhower Elementary School.
The petition must be signed by 25% of the number of people who voted in the past election of school officials for the district to call for a special election, which board members hope to do in July.
The election then would then take place Sept. 12, and the measure would require a 60% approval rate to pass.
Also on the board’s agenda is approval of the agreement with the district’s food service employees and approval of meal charges for the upcoming school year.
