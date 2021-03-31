Was a fatal shooting in Dubuque murder or self-defense? The case now is in the hands of jurors.
Both the prosecution and defense made their closing remarks Tuesday during the first-degree murder trial of Deonte WB Ellison, 26, at the Dubuque County Courthouse. Both sides agree that Ellison fatally shot Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on July 2, but they disagree on why he did so.
Jurors exited the courtroom to begin their deliberations at about 3:45 p.m. before being excused for the day at 4:30 p.m. They will resume this morning at the courthouse.
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III started Tuesday’s proceedings by assuring jurors that Ellison’s intentions were clear on July 2. When he approached Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on Loras Boulevard, Ellison intended to kill him, according to May.
“We think that the evidence is overwhelming, and you will find that the defendant had a specific intent to kill Curtis Smothers that day,” May said. “We believe that the evidence shows overwhelmingly, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the defendant had control over the situation.”
May set the scene, describing to jurors how the sequence of events unfolded.
Smothers was in a car with friends when he noticed his daughter exit a vehicle on Loras Boulevard. Smothers had his friends pull over, May said. Smothers then exited the vehicle and called to his daughter, who ran to and hugged him. The girl’s mother, Vanessa Ellison, is now married to Deonte Ellison, and the Ellisons were just parking after running errands.
“Mr. Smothers is probably having the day of his life,” May said. “He had his daughter in one hand. He met her new brother and just got a high-five from the other brother. We believe the evidence shows you that this scenario is about to take a very deadly and serious turn.
“What he doesn’t know is his day is going to end (with him) murdered by the defendant, Deonte Ellison.”
May showed footage from a traffic camera that captured the shooting, and he described the scene to the jury.
After Smothers was approached and later shoved by Ellison, a fight breaks out between the two men. Ellison fires one gunshot, then a second, which hits Smothers in the chest, May said.
“The defendant is clearly making up his mind of what he’s going to do, and that video shows that,” May told jurors.
But when defense attorney Ben Bartels spoke to jurors, he described the scene differently.
Bartels played surveillance camera footage that showed Smothers, minutes before his fight with Ellison, sitting in a car with two friends for a time before driving away. They then encountered Smothers’ daughter exiting a vehicle.
“They waited there,” Bartels said of Smothers and his friends. “Had they left after two seconds, they would have missed them. This was no coincidence.”
Bartels walked jurors back through the fight between Ellison and Smothers.
Bartels said Ellison did not intend to see Smothers that day or plan to shoot him.
Bartels argued that because Smothers — who was violating a no-contact order issued in 2015 after he assaulted the woman who was now Deonte Ellison’s wife — approached Deonte Ellison’s family, his actions were a matter of self-defense.
“Curtis rolled up on them,” Bartels said. “Curtis was angry. Deonte said, ‘What are you on?’ I think this is a legitimate question. (Smothers) was high, and he said, ‘What are you on?’”
Bartels said Ellison’s actions were a matter of self-defense, both for himself and his family.
“His only intent that day was self-defense — to protect himself,” he said. “The state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt any other motive.”