PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A truck driver recently had his license suspended for a crash that killed a Platteville man.
Jose A. Jaimes, 49, of Milwaukee, pleaded no contest to a charge of failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign, resulting in death. His license will be suspended by the state for nine months, and he will be required to attend a “vehicle right-of-way course.”
The crash occurred at about 5:15 a.m. April 23 south of Platteville Municipal Airport, where Wisconsin 80/81 intersects with Wisconsin 81/Patch Road. Authorities reported that Jaimes was driving a straight truck west on Wisconsin 81 when he did not see the stop sign at the intersection and “drove through the intersection at highway speed.” His truck hit the driver’s side door of the vehicle being driven by Gilbert Tranel, 62, south on Wisconsin 80/81.
Tranel was pronounced dead at the scene. Jaimes’ vehicle rolled, but he was not injured.
Jaimes also received two citations in connection with the crash, including operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
He was ordered to pay more than $1,800 in fines, court costs and fees related to the criminal charge and citations.