MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An attorney seeks a waiver to juvenile court for a Dubuque County teenager accused of stealing firearms from a Maquoketa store.
Kasey J. Jones, 17, of Bernard, Iowa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, second-degree theft, possession of burglar’s tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He has pleaded not guilty.
Jones automatically was charged as an adult in the case due to an Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of a serious crime.
Jones’ attorney, Christopher Raker, filed a motion seeking a reverse waiver to move the case to juvenile court. The motion cites Jones’ age and lack of criminal history as reasons to waive the case, as well as “the circumstances under which the alleged delinquent act was committed.”
“It is in the best interests of the child and the community to give the juvenile an opportunity for juvenile court services that will provide an appropriate balance of accountability, rehabilitation and deterrence,” the motion states.
Jones was one of three people charged in connection with the July 3 theft of five firearms from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa.
Manu C. Mac Duir, 22, of Maquoketa, and Nicholas P. Williams, 28, of Lost Nation, Iowa, both are charged with one count each of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. They both have pleaded not guilty.
Court documents state that Mac Duir admitted to driving a vehicle that dropped Jones off near Theisen’s on July 3.
Documents state that Jones broke a window with rocks to get inside. He then broke a glass display case with another rock and stole five handguns. Jones was seen on camera leaving the store at about 3:10 a.m.
Williams took possession of the firearms after the theft, documents state.
Police later received tips reporting that Jones bragged about the theft and he had pictures on Facebook with the firearms, documents state.
A hearing regarding Jones’ motion for a reverse waiver is scheduled for Sept. 30 at the Jackson County Courthouse.