MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An attorney seeks a waiver to juvenile court for a Dubuque County teenager accused of stealing firearms from a Maquoketa store.

Kasey J. Jones, 17, of Bernard, Iowa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, second-degree theft, possession of burglar’s tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He has pleaded not guilty.