A judge Monday sentenced a Dubuque teen to probation after he was convicted of going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in connection with a May shooting.
Prosecutors had recommended a 15-year prison sentence.
Iowa District Court Judge Alan Heavens sentenced Jamar D.M. Little, 18, of 2017 University Ave., No. 3, to two to five years of probation during a hearing at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
In September, Little pleaded guilty to going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and as part of a plea deal, a charge of attempted murder was dropped.
Little on Monday also was given a deferred judgment, meaning the conviction will not go on his record if he successfully completes probation. That includes a requirement that he reside at a residential facility overseen by the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of one year.
“Overall, I believe the sentence gives you the best chance at rehabilitation, while it also protects the community from further offenses,” Heavens told Little.
Court documents state Dubuque police officers responded to the area of East 18th and White streets at about 7 p.m. May 13 after a shooting in a nearby alley. Three shell casings were recovered.
Investigators determined Sheonta E. Fountain, 33, of 2017 University Ave., No. 3, drove through the alley just before 7 p.m. and parked in the 1800 block of White Street. Little and a 16-year-old boy identified in court documents only as “EJF” got out of the vehicle and walked into the alley.
Documents state a 15-year-old boy identified as JMB was standing behind 1815 Jackson St. when Little and EJF “charged” at him. Three gunshots were fired at the 15-year-old, who fled into the house unharmed.
Little and EJF then ran back to Fountain’s vehicle, who then drove them to 2017 University Ave., No. 3, where all three lived.
City traffic cameras captured Little concealing a handgun in his pants as he ran from the alley.
Police responded to the apartment shortly after the shooting, and a search warrant turned up a pistol and ammunition consistent with the casings found at the scene.
It is unclear if EJF faces charges in connection with the incident.
Fountain is charged with being an accessory after the fact. Her next court hearing is set for Thursday, Oct. 31.
Little has denied firing any gunshots. Last month, he told Judge Monica Wittig that he went to the area “to go fight” and saw a weapon inside the vehicle in which he rode to the scene. He also admitted that he had a suspicion that the weapon would be used.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Brigit Barnes sought a 15-year sentence — 10 years for the intimidation charge and five years for going armed with intent.
Barnes argued that while Little did not have a criminal history, “in this one single act, he placed in danger at least two people” by “aiding and abetting” in a shooting where one person was shot at and another person “almost hit.”
“This could have ended up a lot worse than it actually did,” Barnes told the court. “Fifteen years is not an outlandish or over-the-top sentence ... for these particular circumstances.”
Little apologized for his involvement in the shooting and told Heavens that he took “full responsibility for my actions.”
“I made a mistake in my life,” Little said. “I’m not asking for special privileges, but I am asking for a second chance. I do want to get my life on the right track.”
His attorney, Nichole Watt, argued Little “got roped in with his brother and may or may not have known exactly what was all going to happen at the time.”
Watt also presented about a dozen letters in support of Little from a pastor, school counselor, parents of his girlfriend and others — many of whom were in the courtroom.
“This is a person who has a chance at rehabilitation,” she told Heavens, given her client’s lack of a criminal record, age and plans to attend a trade school.
Heavens said the “tipping factor” to sentence Little to probation was his “genuine remorse and acceptance” that what he did was wrong.
Heavens stressed that “this was a very close call for the court” and implored Little to “understand just how close you got to being sent to prison.”
“You’re a young man, and you have a long part of your life yet to go,” he told Little. “You have a chance to turn it around now.”