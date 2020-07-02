Dubuque police officers issued six fireworks citations in recent days, as the flurry of complaints continues from the public about their illegal use in the city.
The department plans to have additional officers assigned to the issue again this weekend, a spokesman confirmed Wednesday.
On June 24, the city issued a fireworks reminder in response to the rash of complaints. As of that time, Dubuque police had recorded more than 220 fireworks-related calls for service since June 1. During the same time period last year, there had been 42.
As of that time, two related citations had been issued.
The Police Department announced plans to have additional officers assigned to address fireworks complaints.
Police then fielded more than 100 complaints over the past weekend, and six more citations had been issued as of Wednesday afternoon.
“Novelty fireworks” — such party poppers, snappers, snakes and some sparklers — can be used within the city.
However, permitted fireworks cannot have more than 0.25 grams of explosive mixtures and must have packaging that states they are “not subject to D.O.T hazardous materials regulations.”
Any violation of the city’s ordinance can result in a misdemeanor charge and fines of $250 or more.
Residents who want to report illegal fireworks usage can call the non-emergency dispatch number at 563-589-4415.