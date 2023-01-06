The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Ross A. Reed, 37, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
  • A case of wire fraud resulting in the theft of $4,500 was reported at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Council Hill Drive.
  • The theft of a catalytic converter worth $2,000 from a vehicle was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Kerper Boulevard.