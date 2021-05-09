Dubuque Community School Board members are expected to consider ending the district’s lease of its soccer complex and filling a board vacancy during their meeting on Monday, May 10.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road, and via Zoom.
The board’s agenda includes an item to consider ending the district’s lease of the Dubuque Soccer Complex to Dubuque Soccer Alliance. District officials seek to do so in hopes that the organization will purchase the 50 acres.
The agenda also includes consideration of applications to fill a board vacancy being created by the resignation of Mike Donohue, who is leaving the board effective June 15.
Tom Barton, a former member of the school board, was the one person who expressed interest in filling the seat, according to district spokesman Mike Cyze. Donohue’s seat will appear on the ballot in the November election.
The board’s agenda also includes consideration of agreements with multiple employee groups, including Dubuque Education Association.