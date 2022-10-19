Politics & Eggs
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, speaks during Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce's Politics & Eggs event at Hotel Julien Dubuque in September.

 JESSICA REILLY

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, was released Tuesday after spending two nights hospitalized with a kidney infection.

The congresswoman on Tuesday morning reported “feeling much better” but said she would continue to rest at home and that she looks “forward to getting out on the road to be with Iowans soon.”

