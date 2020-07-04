MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A teen died early today after he disappeared under the water of Lake Delhi on Friday night.
Teige T. Hunt, 17, of rural Manchester, died at about 1 a.m. today at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Department.
A press release states that a 911 call was placed about a drowning at the lake at about 7 p.m. Friday.
Sheriff John LeClere told the Telegraph Herald that Teige was swimming when, at some point, he disappeared beneath the surface.
Sheriff's department deputies, firefighters and other emergency responders rushed to the scene. After a short search, divers found Hunt in about 40 feet of water.
Hunt was taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Manchester before being flown to Iowa City.
The incident remains under investigation.