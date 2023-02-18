Standing left to right: Dr. Chuck Steiner, Outstanding Agriculture Award; Kayla Dietzel, Morgan Arnold and Sam Villeneuve, all with Platteville Inclusive Playground Committee, Community Spirit Award. Seated left to right: Noel Mueller, Jr., Community Spirit; Karen Heiser, Lifetime Service Award; Ben Reeves, Community Service Award; Jordan Holthaus, Business Person of the Year; and Noah Jenkins, President's Service Award.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Jordan Holthaus wasn’t sure whether Platteville would take to him when he moved to the city as an insurance agent for State Farm in 2018.
“You never know, when you move to a new town as a single guy, how the community is going to react,” he said.
But his parents, who also had been insurance agents in Tomah, Wis., had shown him the value of getting involved. And so he did, joining Platteville Regional Chamber, Optimist Club and Platteville Inclusive Playground committee and serving as an assistant baseball coach for the school district.
This week, the chamber named Holthaus its Business Person of the Year, one of several business and community leaders honored with its Arthur Virtue Awards at an event celebrating the 60th anniversary of the chamber’s founding.
“It’s a great time to recognize those who contribute a lot to the community,” said chamber Executive Director Wayne Wodarz.
Holthaus credited his success in getting involved to his wife, Karina, an area native and school teacher, who helped him connect with area schools as well as the business community.
He said he hoped to pass on the value of community engagement to their children, Emmett and Iris.
“I want them to know its great to be involved in the community and to contribute to the community as best you can,” he said.
Edward Jones financial advisor Ben Reeves, who received the Community Service Award from the chamber, also wanted to pass on a message to the younger generation.
Growing up on welfare in Creston, Iowa, Reeves said his mother encouraged him and his two sisters always to value what they had, however little it was.
“My mother always said, ‘Things could always be worse. Be grateful for what we have,’” Reeves said. “And that gratefulness attitude has helped me be happier.”
He and his family have donated to several area causes and projects over the years, most recently with a $100,000 donation to the inclusive playground committee. In exchange, the playground will pass on some of Reeves’ mother’s wisdom, with a picnic area named the Gratefulness Zone.
Longtime chamber members Tom and Karen Heiser also received nods with the Lifetime Service Award. Their business, Heiser Hardware, joined the chamber under Tom’s father in 1963, the chamber’s inaugural year. Heiser Hardware is one of 20 original businesses that remain chamber members.
The couple credited the business’ longevity to good customer service, adding the chamber had done a similarly good job serving Platteville and its business community.
“There’s always been challenges they’ve met, and they’re always trying to do best for the community,” Karen Heiser said. “And thankfully they’ve been successful in that.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
