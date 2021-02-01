The latest winter storm over the weekend dumped as much as 5.5 inches of snow across a wide swath of the tri-state area.
A glaze of ice preceding the snow added to local travel woes.
“There was definitely a mix of sleet and freezing rain,” said Brian Pierce, of the National Weather Service.
Dubuque had received a total of 5 inches of snow from the storm as of noon Sunday, according to the weather service. The city received an additional 0.42 inches of sleet and rain, according to Pierce.
“Warm air aloft made it much farther north than we had forecast,” Pierce said. “We knew that if the warm air moved north, the ice amounts would go up.”
Ice and snow combined to create slick roads.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy reported that his deputies responded to six crashes or slide-offs during the storm. Dubuque police also responded to six crashes. There were no reported injuries in any of the crashes.
“The ambulances were kind of quiet,” said Tom Berger, Dubuque County Emergency Management director.
Berger said the ice did create some local travel problems.
“We had a few semis get stuck on hills because they couldn’t move because of the ice,” he said. “We also had a few wires down because of the ice.”
Cascade, Iowa, reported 5.5 inches of snow. Prairie du Chien, Wis., Guttenberg, Iowa, and Monticello, Iowa, all reported 5 inches. Fennimore, Wis., and Stockton, Ill., reported 4.5 inches of snow.
Iowa communities declaring snow emergencies included Asbury, Cascade, Dyersville, Garnavillo, Manchester, Monticello and Peosta.
Dubuque’s snowfall totals continue to mount this season. The city received 21 inches of snow in January — 11 inches higher than normal and 8.1 inches more than in January 2020.
Dubuque has received 42.5 inches this season. Dubuque reported 41.2 inches of snow in 2020. The city’s annual average is 41.9.
The latest snowfall also gave Dubuque a current snow depth of 11 inches.
Pierce said Dubuque’s snowfall totals could increase later this week, too.
“There are a lot of question marks with it, but we’re looking at another system late Wednesday into late Thursday that could give us more snow,” he said.