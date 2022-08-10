DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Another Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville probably isn't in the cards for next year.
Frank Thomas -- MLB Hall of Famer and CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams -- told the Telegraph Herald today that construction projects likely will pause MLB teams playing in Dyersville for a year.
"Probably no," Thomas said when asked about MLB returning in 2023. “Our plan is to start to build, so that’s going to be impossible. We don’t want them coming here to a half-built stadium. We’re going forward."
Thomas said the start of $80 million worth of investment at the Field of Dreams will kick off around Sept. 1 with construction on the youth sports complex, complete with nine new ballfields.
Thomas also said officials involved with a project to build a permanent stadium at the site will meet next week to discuss a timeline for that facility.
The project to construct a $50 million, 3,000-seat permanent stadium around the MLB ballfield adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site was awarded a $12.5 million Destination Iowa grant on Tuesday. In May, Dubuque County Board of Supervisors documents outlined a projected construction start date this fall, with completion by August 2024.
