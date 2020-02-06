The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Morgan L. Tittle, 24, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday at Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St., on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief. Police said she caused $5,055 worth of damage to a hotel room.
- Roshelle A. Swinton-Laufenberg, 54, of 635 W. 11th St., No. 3, was arrested at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
- Laney R. Curfman, 19, no permanent address, was arrested at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Kane Street on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and unlawfully carrying concealed weapons.
- Daniel E. Stelmacher, 33, no permanent address, was arrested at about 4:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Kane Street on charges of second-degree theft; possession of meth, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia; and interference with official acts.
- Kentrall E. Barnes, 28, of 1550 Butterfield Road, No. 123, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault, violation of a protective order and failure to appear in court. Court documents state that Barnes assaulted Sherron G. Schumaker, 28, of the same address.
- Calvin Lindsey, 59, of 2062½ White St., was arrested at about 1:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Washington Street on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated and driving under suspension.
- Philip B. Puetsch, 50, of 1217 Savanna Drive, was arrested at about 10:20 p.m. Monday in the area of Maquoketa and Anamosa drives on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked.
- Chad M. Hennessy, 34, of 1913 Jackson St., No. 307, was arrested at about 5:40 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Hennessy assaulted Jessica R. Salvo, 30, of the same address.
- Cory G. Meloccaro, 28, no permanent address, was arrested at about 2:05 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Raymond Place on a charge of assault. Court documents state that Meloccaro assaulted Ian A. Fukumori, 61, of 843 Air Hill St. on Jan. 14.
- Donzell L. Grant, 45, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, reported $800 stolen between 10 a.m. and 2:25 p.m. Tuesday at Super 8, 2730 Dodge St.
- Gary R. Courter, 44, of Maquoketa, Iowa, reported a cellphone worth $900 stolen at about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday from Texas Roadhouse, 845 Wacker Drive.