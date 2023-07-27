MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Amanda Duschen followed her pig around the show ring at the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Wednesday evening, using a slim stick to tap the animal on the side whenever it showed signs of turning away.
“Come on, buddy boy,” she said.
Local 4-H members Mary Lane and Alyse Elmegreen walked behind Duschen, helping her handle the hog as a crowd of people around the barn applauded.
Amanda, 43, was one of five individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities who participated in Jackson County Fair’s inaugural Bacon Buddies event. The participants were each paired with 4-H or FFA members to show a pig in a noncompetitive environment.
Abi Henderson, county youth coordinator with Jackson County Extension, said Bacon Buddies began at the Iowa State Fair in 2019, as a partnership between Iowa Pork Producers Association and Special Olympics of Iowa.
Since then, local county fairs have also begun offering the event. Jackson County Fair did so for the first time this year, with support from Pork Producers at both the county and state level.
“A lot of these individuals don’t have the opportunity to show (an animal), nor do they come from a background that would ever expose them to that,” Henderson said. “It not only gives them the opportunity to get into the ring with a 4-H or FFA member, it also gives them exposure to livestock and the pork producing industry.”
Prior to the show on Wednesday, the participants and their mentors walked the pigs, gave them water and brushed their coats.
Participant Nevaeh Buhme, 11, carefully placed ice cubes on the back of a pig belonging to her partner Henley Holdgrafer, 10, to help cool the animal.
“Do you want to feed her some marshmallows?” Henley asked.
Nevaeh nodded eagerly and tossed the marshmallow toward one of the pigs, snoozing in a back corner of the pen.
Nearby, 13-year-old Bobby Seaberg laughed as he watched his partner Lance Borrenpohl’s pigs rooting around in their enclosure.
“That one keeps ramming his nose into the gate,” he said.
Bobby’s mother, Tonya Seaberg, said she appreciated the new experience that Bacon Buddies offered for her son.
“It gives me a chance to step back and let him be involved with some other folks, as far as socialization goes,” she said.
Lance, 16, said he volunteered to be a mentor so he could help others learn to take care of pigs.
“They have a lot of perceptions about being a dirty animal, but I find them just delightful,” he said.
Once the show began, participants and their partners led the pigs in circles around the ring. Participant Carter Paulsen used a squirt bottle filled with water to spray the pigs — and, occasionally, his fellow exhibitors — and cool them down.
“I never have done anything like this before,” said Duschen, who was all smiles after receiving a gift bag as she exited the ring. “It’s fun.”
