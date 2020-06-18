BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue officials once again are looking into updating the city’s current pool facility.
City Council members this week approved the formation of a committee that will explore options for updating or replacing Bellevue Swimming Pool. This marks the second time the city will explore updating the facility, which was constructed in 1965.
In 2006, the city held a bond referendum asking residents to approve a $1 million loan for the construction of a new, $3 million pool facility. However, the vote fell just short reaching the required 60% majority.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said residents have shown renewed interest in examining a pool project again, partially because of the decision to keep the facility closed this summer over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members this week also declined a request by residents to reconsider opening the pool this summer.
While the current pool remains operational, the age of the facility has some city officials concerned over how many years it has left.
“We have one of the oldest pools in the state,” Skrivseth said. “We have been taking good care of it, but we always have our fingers crossed that the pool will fill every year.”
The committee will largely be made up of Bellevue residents who will research potential options for the pool, from expanding and renovating the existing vessel or constructing a completely new pool.
Council Member Tim Roth said the current pool is likely nearing the end of its lifespan and that many residents would like to see additional amenities.
“We still don’t have things like a zero- depth entry or a splash pad,” he said. “At some point, we would like to update it.”
However, Skrivseth said cost was a major factor for the project falling short years ago, and it will remain so if a new pool is pursued again.
“We have a new hospital being built in the county, and the school district is trying to build a new school,” she said. “It’s not exactly a great time to be pursuing a project like this.”
However, she noted that any project is likely a few years from coming to fruition because the committee likely will spend at least one year researching pool options.
Roth said securing the necessary funds will be challenging, but he added that, given enough time, it could be successful.
“There’s a lot of hurdles, but we’ll have to see,” he said. “(Committee members) could start doing some fundraising now. Something could be figured out.”