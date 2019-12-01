SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Annual St. Nick Day & Cookie Walk, 9 a.m., Kalmes Restaurant, 100 N. Main St., Saint Donatus, Iowa. Come meet the traditional St. Nicholas — an icon during the Luxembourg holiday season, variety of cookies will be available for purchase as well as cashew brittle and other treats.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Day’s Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be age 21 and older. Details: 563-590-3608.
Monday, Dec. 2
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital — Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details: 563-556-4975.
Lego Explorers, 4 p.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (Kindergarten and older). With new themes each month, help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo Blocks. December theme: Yeti Mountain.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Granny Basketball Open Gym Play on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Sibling Class, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. No fee.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Teen DIY: Holiday Painted Ornaments, 4:30 p.m., Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (sixth-12th grade). Stop in and create either splatter paint or hand-drawn holiday ornaments. Get creative, and make a gift for a loved one or yourself. Project can take as little as 15 minutes.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Veterans’ Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans’ Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m. and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program — Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Learn about all of the possibilities of Adaptive Sports in a fun, non-competitive, yet challenging environment. Each month, we will offer numerous adaptive sports opportunities and feature one sport.
Cookies, Cocoa & Carols, 3:30 p.m., Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. (Ages 3 and older). Pre-registration Required. Page to Stage event with the Heritage Center. Decorate cookies, sip cocoa, sing favorite holiday songs, and receive a ticket to “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 9.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Family Movie, 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. All ages. The story of a royal lion gets a live action update (2019). Rated PG, with a run time of 1 hr, 58 min.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dominoes and Cards; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Cookies, Cocoa, & Carols, 5:30 p.m., Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. (Ages 3 and older). Pre-registration Required. Page to Stage event with the Heritage Center. Decorate cookies, sip cocoa, sing favorite holiday songs, and receive a ticket to “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 9.
The Salvation Army Senior Potluck, 1099 Iowa St. Serving at 11:30 a.m. Bring a small dish to share, meat and potatoes furnished. Guest: Iowa Extension Food Demonstration.
Teen DIY: Holiday Painted Ornaments, 4 p.m., Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Ill. (sixth-12th grade). Stop in and create either splatter paint or hand-drawn holiday ornaments. Get creative, and make a gift for a loved one or yourself. Project can take as little as 15 minutes.
Friday, Dec. 6
Asbury Eagles Club After Work Party, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Appetizers and drink specials.
Asbury Tree Lighting Ceremony, 7 p.m., Asbury Park, 5499 Asbury Road, Asbury, Iowa. Join us for music, Santa, and hot chocolate. At 7:30 p.m. Santa will light the new Asbury Park Christmas tree. Join in the fun by bringing an ornament from home to help Decorate the tree.
Cookies, Cocoa & Carols, 3:45 p.m., Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (Ages 3 and older) Pre-registration Required. Page to Stage event with the Heritage Center. Decorate cookies, sip cocoa, sing favorite holiday songs, and receive a ticket to A Christmas Carol on Dec. 9.
Katie’s Garden Winter Wonderland, 5 p.m., Katie’s Garden, 275 W. Business Hwy. 151, Platteville, Wis. Visit Katie’s Garden and enjoy the wonderland of animated lights. Santa will be here for photos and wish lists.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Cookie Themed Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (Ages 3-6). This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times.
Cookie Themed Storytime, 9:15 a.m., Holy Cross Branch, 895 Main St, Holy Cross, Iowa. (Ages 3-6). This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times.
Cookie Walk, 9-11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5350 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Family Movie, 10:30 a.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. All ages. The story of a royal lion gets a live action update (2019). Rated PG, with a run time of 1 hour, 58 minutes.
Katie’s Garden Winter Wonderland, 5 p.m., Katie’s Garden, 275 W. Business Hwy. 151, Platteville, Wis. Visit Katie’s Garden and enjoy the wonderland of animated lights. Santa will be here for photos and wish lists.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Jef Spradley, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Old Fashioned Community Caroling in the Courtyard, 4 p.m., Guttenberg Creativity Center, 214 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa. Gather around an open fire with complimentary chili and hot mulled cider for some old-fashioned community caroling in the festive Creativity Center Courtyard in Guttenberg.
Terry McCauley, 1:30 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Art/Music Expressions, 11 a.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Blu Flame features Marcus DeJesus on guitar and Cathy Goodman on vocals, bringing you jazz and a little bossa nova.
Hypnotist Jim Wand, 8 p.m., Peosta Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road, Peosta, Iowa. Grab your friends for a night of fun and lots of laughter as Jim Wand captivates his audience, and participants. Show has adult content, so no one under the age of 18 please.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
SNOWBIZ®: A Grinch-defying Cool Yule Dinner Theatre, 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., Dubuque Golf and Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Staged dinner-theatre style, SNOWBIZ® features outstanding vocals, a live jazz orchestra, and scrumptious holiday food and drink.
Friday, Dec. 6
Bluegrass & Folk Jam with The Alumatics, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Bluegrass Alumatics take over Smokestack’s stage, first Friday every month, featuring locals Gladys Ressler, Scott Cornwell, Chuck Lewis, and special guests.
Christmas at Heritage Center: The Sound of Christmas, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. UD’s Fine and Performing Arts celebrates the birth of Christ through a concert presentation featuring the UD choirs and wind ensemble with narration and music from guest artist Elisabeth von Trapp.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Garret Hillary, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Garrett Hillary is a solo guitarist who plays a wide variety of music, anything from country classics to rock and roll, and everything in between. His versatility makes him a skilled musician.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Massey Road, 5 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road.
Meghan Davis, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowds Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill. Guitarist/vocalist Meghan Davis plays hits from the past five decades including classic rock, pop and a little country. Her influences include Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine, Jason Mraz and more.
Mixed Emotions Band, 7 p.m., Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave. Live music featuring a variety of songs from different decades.
Saturday, Dec. 7
A Few Blind Mice band, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Professionally trained entertainers formed the five piece band A Few Blind Mice.
Cool Acoustic Tunes, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
Drew Hurn, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra — Holiday Family Concert, 1 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Jump into the spirit of the holiday season with a special family concert of kid-friendly music, sing-along tunes and photos with Santa afterward.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra — Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. The DSO is joined by seasoned Broadway vocalists Tamara Jenkins and Jay Montgomery, the Dubuque Chorale and members of the Heartland Ballet in an enchanting collection of holiday favorites.
Medicinal Purposes at Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
Meghan Davis, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowds Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill. Guitarist/vocalist Meghan Davis plays hits from the past five decades including classic rock, pop and a little country. Her influences include Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine, Jason Mraz and more.
Melanie Devaney Live, 7 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques & Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mixed Emotions Band, 1:30 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits- Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road.
Todd McDonough Live, 7 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
A City at Work: Dubuque in 1912 and 2012, 2 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Learn about Dubuque’s history from Tim Olson, Mike Gibson and Kristin Anderson-Bricker Ph.D., part of the team behind two new books published by Loras College Press.
Monday, Dec. 2
Monday Night Movies, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Catch a flick at Smokestack’s 2nd floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop! Film titles are announced on Facebook, so please follow smokestackdbq.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Better Angels Documentary Screening, 6:30 p.m., Farley Branch, 405 Third Ave. NE, Farley, Iowa. Join us for a screening of the Better Angels documentary. The film focuses on the creation and growth of the program, which exists to encourage dialogue between red and blue citizens.
DESTINATIONS
Monday, Dec. 2
Retired Eagles Activity Club (R.E.A.C.), 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Friday, Dec. 6
Friday Nights in Downtown Platteville, 4 p.m., Main Street, Platteville, Wis. Businesses will stay open late, luminaries, roasted chestnuts, carolers, children’s activities and carriage rides around town. Main Street in Platteville will be the place “Where Memories Begin.”
LEARNING
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., Room 112. Our meetings allow you to practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city, or even get a new job. Guests welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 5
2020 Census Complete Count Planning Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Jo Daviess County Health Department, 9483 U.S. Route 20 West, Galena, Ill. Jo Daviess County planning meeting to provide attendees a general overview and operational timeline of Census 2020 and assist in preparations to form a Complete Count Committee for the county.
Friday, Dec. 6
Makerspace Grand Opening, 5 p.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (Children should be accompanied by an adult). At this drop-in style program, learn about our Makerspaces—upcoming programs, free times, and how to certify as a Safe Maker.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Makerspace Grand Opening, noon, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. (Children should be accompanied by an adult). At this drop-in style program, learn about our Makerspaces—upcoming programs, free times, and how to certify as a Safe Maker.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Dec. 2
Chair Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. A trained instructor will lead you through an hour of this gentle style of yoga adapted to be done sitting on, or standing by, a chair. Bring a towel/mat for last pose.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Natural Momma Birth Class, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn how to prepare your body for labor, options to consider in birth planning, and how to work with your body to bring your baby into the world. $125/3 sessions.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Chair Yoga, 7 p.m., Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. A trained instructor will lead you through an hour of this gentle style of yoga adapted to be done sitting on, or standing by, a chair. Bring a towel/mat for last pose.
Friday, Dec. 6
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Call 563-542-0782.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Tuesday Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
FOOD & DRINK
Sunday, Dec. 1
St. Joseph’s Parish Holy Name Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., St. Joseph’s School, 780 County Z, Sinsinawa, Wis. Serving: Pancakes, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, sweet rolls, juice, milk and coffee. Sponsored by St. Joseph’s Holy Name Society.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Bad Art Night: Holiday Cookies, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W 11th St. Why should people with artistic and culinary abilities get all the praise? Come to Bad Art Night: Holiday Cookies and explore your non-existent artistic side. Ages 18+.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Craft Cocktails With Bryan, 6 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Are you hosting a holiday party this season? Our Beverage Manager, Bryan, wants to help you master the perfect craft cocktail recipes to “wow” your guests.
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for $1 burgers. Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only $.50 cents each. Burgers start at 5 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
A Merry Millwork Market, 4 p.m., Historic Millwork District, 10th & Washington St. Shop local for the holidays. Join us for a unique outdoor shopping experience in Dubuque’s Historic Millwork District, hosted by Gronen Properties with help from the Millwork Night Market team.
Saturday, Dec. 7
A Merry Millwork Market, 9 a.m., Historic Millwork District, 10th & Washington Streets. Shop local for the holidays! Join us for a unique outdoor shopping experience in Dubuque’s Historic Millwork District, hosted by Gronen Properties with help from the Millwork Night Market team.
Galena Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Prairie Ridge of Galena, 1 Prairie Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill. Near Midwest Medical Center. The market has entered winter mode, with the market open once a month from 9 a.m.-noon through April. Additional dates are: Dec. 7, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 14 and April 4.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Merchants Holiday Open House, 11 a.m., City of Guttenberg, Riverfront, Guttenberg, Ill. Making Christmas fun again starts with shopping locally. Guttenberg merchants will offer refreshments and specials for holiday shoppers in this annual retail event.
Monday, Dec. 2
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:15 to 4 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Star Wars Escape Room, 5 p.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Sign up for a half-hour slot, w a team of up to five, and see if you can solve the Star Wars escape room. 3rd-5th graders, w/an adult. Call to register.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust Street. On second level. Details: 563-590-9623.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Join Carnegie-Stout Public Library for a monthly game of Nerf Capture the Flag after the library closes. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5 p.m. Ages 18 and older.
St. Joseph — Key West Annual Craft Fair/Cookie Walk, 9 a.m., St. Joseph — Key West School Gym, 10204 Key West Drive. There will be lots of handmade crafts for Christmas. Christmas cookies will be sold by the pound. Also lunch items will be available for purchase.
Monday, Dec. 2
Dubuque City Council Meeting 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 350 W. Sixth St., Historic Federal Building.
Local 94 UAW Fundraisers, 5 p.m., Wendy’s, 16th St. 10 percent of all sales goes towards charities.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?
Make-A-Wish Committee, 5:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital-Dubuque, 350 N. Grandview Ave.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Cookie Walk Fundraiser, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Join us at our annual Christmas Cookie Walk Fundraiser. Purchase a tray of sweet treats for $6 (or buy 2 for $10) and fill it with about a dozen items from a variety of homemade baked goods.