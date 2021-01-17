A former student is calling on Loras College officials to improve security after she said there were a string of break-ins in campus apartments last fall.
Rachael Swift, who previously lived in the Dubuque college’s Byrne Oaks Apartments, said a man entered her apartment in September and watched her while she slept. She said similar incidents happened in several apartments occupied by female students.
Dubuque police confirmed at least one such incident.
“I just want security on campus to improve,” Swift said. “At this point, we’re at the bare minimum.”
Loras officials said they could not specifically discuss Swift’s situation but that they do have multiple security measures on campus.
Swift said that following the incident in her apartment, she contacted school officials and asked them to add security measures such as installing cameras and panic buttons or having someone check IDs of people entering the apartment building. Swift said she felt her concerns largely were brushed off.
She later learned that similar incidents had happened in Byrne Oaks Apartments with female residents, she told the Telegraph Herald. Eventually, students in another unit set up a camera and caught a student breaking in.
“The only time that (Loras) actually did something was when there was the video of him entering the apartment,” she said. “It had to happen so many times.”
Swift is now living in Illinois and cannot enroll in classes because she did not pay tuition last semester as she has pressed Loras officials for a waiver.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon confirmed that Swift reported the incident to officers on Sept. 6. He also confirmed that a similar incident happened on Dec. 5, in which the occupants of the apartment set up a camera and captured video of a man entering their unit.
McClimon said no other reports have been filed but that officers still are investigating. He said he could not confirm the identity of the person allegedly involved and that more investigation was needed to determine if the same person was involved in both incidents. No arrests have been made.
Molly Burrows Schumacher, Loras assistant dean of students, said security officers make rounds on campus 24 hours a day. Residential buildings are equipped with electromagnetic locks, and students in apartments have locks on the door of their unit and their room.
She said there is a camera at the entrance to Byrne Oaks Apartments, and officials are working to install more at exterior doors because the complex is on the backside of campus and students have asked for them.
She said a key goal when there is an incident on campus is making sure that students feel safe.
When those situations arise, security officers and officials work with students to find the best path forward, Schumacher said. Officials also work with law enforcement when needed.
“As we find things, we collaborate with police if that’s appropriate,” she said.