PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Student enrollment decline continues to bedevil University of Wisconsin-Platteville leaders as they work to develop a sustainable funding model.
Multiple years of staff cuts, furloughs, voluntary retirements and hiring restrictions helped shrink the institution’s budget, but it faces another deficit this year, totaling $5.4 million. If no changes are made and the university spends the entire budgeted amount, the figure could balloon to $23.5 million by 2026.
“With the reduction in tuition revenues, we have had to make some significant cuts,” Vice Chancellor Paige Smith recently told employees at a Faculty Senate meeting. “As we see a declining student enrollment, we also need to balance that with the amount of full-time employees that we have on campus, as well.”
The challenges largely stem from a shrinking student body and tuition revenue, which comprises nearly a third of UW-P’s $176.1 million budget.
Enrollment declined more than 10% at UW-P’s Platteville campus, from 7,140 students in fall 2020 to 6,416 this semester. That includes a loss of 286 students who withdrew during the 2020-21 academic year or did not return afterward.
Administrators also attribute the loss to a decline in the yield rate, which is the number of student applicants who ultimately enroll at UW-P.
Consequently, the proportion of the student body at UW-P is skewing older, with seniors comprising a growing percentage.
“We’re seeing a lot more students graduate than we bring in,” said Victoria Livingston, executive director of enrollment and student success.
The obstacles UW-P faces are common among Midwestern public institutions.
The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reported that undergraduate fall 2021 enrollment decreased by 3.2% relative to the previous year, about the same drop observed between fall 2019 and fall 2020.
At less selective public universities like UW-P, freshman class sizes decreased 5.4%.
The institution has already adjusted its communications and financial aid strategies in hopes of expanding new freshman classes.
Livingston said the establishment of personal connections between students and staff have proven more effective than organizing campus visits, recruiting at high schools and sending mass emails.
UW-P also is reaching out to students who withdrew to ascertain their circumstances and encourage them to return.
The institution intends to marshal its resources to distribute an expected $40 million in federal, state, institutional and university foundation aid within the next year. UW-P recently expanded its “Pioneer Pledge” program, which covers the costs of tuition and segregated fees for low-income students from Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota.
Smith anticipates that the institution’s tendency to underspend will enable the university to absorb the projected deficit this year. Meanwhile, budget planners have begun meeting with departments to help them plan for the 2023 fiscal year.