Question: In Minnesota, many taverns will host bar bingo, but I’ve never seen that in Iowa. Is there a rule that prevents places with liquor licenses from hosting bingo? What about games of chance like pull tabs (also common in Minnesota)?
Answer: Organizations that charge for bingo games in Iowa must obtain a license to do so. However, only nonprofits are eligible for those licenses, according to Dan Horner, chief of the social and charitable gambling unit for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
“There are bars that are nonprofits — not the bar itself, generally, like the (Veterans of Foreign Wars) or the American Legion,” Horner said. “But if its just your run-of-the-mill tavern, they wouldn’t be able to hold bingo unless it’s completely free.”
Pull tabs are a product of the Iowa Lottery and are only legal if sold by the lottery organization or one of its retailers.
The only gambling-related licenses bars can receive is a social gambling license that covers patrons socially gambling on card and parlor games and sports betting pools which use a random method of selection.
Such gambling activities do not profit the bars, Horner said.
“Bingo and raffles are a charitable gambling activity, and the point of those activities is to raise money for the nonprofits, whereas social gambling, the bar can’t make any money off of it,” Horner said.
Illinois likewise allows nonprofits to obtain license for “bingo-style” games that participants pay to play, according to Sam Salustro, spokesman for the state’s Department of Revenue.
Bar bingo games that participants don’t have to pay into do not require a license, he said.
Question: In the 1960s, a time capsule was created at Kennedy Elementary School in Dubuque. Was the capsule ever opened? Are the items that were in it displayed somewhere?
Answer: The time capsule was opened as part of Kennedy’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2015, according to Dubuque Community Schools spokesman Mike Cyze.
Students and staff had the chance to see the time capsule’s original items, and new items from the school’s 50th year were also added, Cyze wrote in an email.
New items included pictures of students and the school building, information about the school, video of the 50th anniversary celebration, blueprints of the school’s 2014 addition, a list of current events and “note cards from kids predicting what school will be like in the next 50 years,” Cyze wrote.
Afterward, the time capsule was returned to its original location, encased in a stone wall.
“All items were returned into the time capsule for future generations to enjoy,” Cyze wrote.