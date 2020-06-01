Several Dubuque businesses closed early Monday night, taking what one store manager called “precautionary measures” against rioting and looting. Hy-Vee on Locust Street closed its doors at 7 p.m. and was seen boarding up windows, while Hy-Vee’s two other Dubuque locations and several other stores also closed early. Dubuque police said Monday night there was no sign of unrest in the city.