Several Dubuque retail locations closed early Monday night, taking what one store manager called “precautionary measures” against concerns about rioting and looting.
Hy-Vee on Locust Street closed its doors at 7 p.m. and was seen boarding up windows, while Hy-Vee’s Northwest Arterial location had positioned potted plants in front of a doorway. Hy-Vee’s Dodge Street location also was closed but appeared unobstructed.
According to Locust Street Hy-Vee Manager Jim Carney, the three locations plan to re-open at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Other Dubuque stores that appeared to take similar precautions included Theisen’s Home, Farm & Auto, which positioned large pallets in front of its entrances and windows. Target had lined carts behind the doors of its entrance. And Sam’s Club placed large pallets of bottled water behind the doors of its entrance.
Walmart also appeared closed, while Lowe’s remained open. However, a sheriff’s car could be seen patrolling the parking lots between the two locations.
Dubuque police, however, said all was quiet Monday night, with the exception of multiple calls reporting rumors.
Earlier Monday, the Dubuque Police Department took to social media to ask that people stop posting incorrect information about protests and unrest in the city.
“Please do not spread rumors about different radical groups in the world descending on Dubuque to cause problems,” the post stated.
It states that Dubuque has experienced peaceful rallies “because people want to bring attention to important issues without it getting lost in needless violence.”
One such rally took place Monday evening at Dubuque’s Jackson Park without incident.
In an interview with the TH at about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Dubuque Police Department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon reiterated the message that police shared on social media earlier in the day about not sharing or believing rumors.
He said police had no substantiated information related to rioting or groups headed to the city to cause unrest.
Aside from a spike in calls from residents whose concerns were being driven by rumors, McClimon said it had been a fairly typical Monday night, with no issues of note.
“If we have info that is (related to) public safety, we would put it out,” he said.
He also noted that any decisions to close or alter business by local retailers is made by them, not directed by the Police Department.
Meanwhile, Stockton, Ill., police posted a statement on social media addressing a possible threat. “The Stockton Police are aware of a possible threat posted on Facebook,” a post on the department’s Facebook page warned. “Currently these threats have not been verified, but we currently have multiple law enforcement agencies in Stockton to respond to any incidents that may arise.”
A post by the Bellevue, Iowa, Police Department indicated officers had determined threats of “looters” were unwarranted and while there was a planned protest for Tuesday night, police have determined no threat of violence.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department had a similar post, noting, "We have been in contact with our local law enforcement and law enforcement in our neighboring counties in an attempt to stay apprised of any developing situations. If you see anything out of the ordinary please don’t hesitate to call the sheriffs office at 563-652-3312."