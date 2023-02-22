PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Police said a man with a knife struck and injured a Platteville police officer Monday.
Platteville police responded at 3:58 p.m. Monday to the area of Madison and Jefferson streets for a report of a man on the street with a knife who was threatening people and damaging property, according to an online announcement.
Officers located the man, Hywel C. Bowman Jr., 23, of Platteville, standing in the yard of a residence. The announcement states that as officers were speaking with Bowman, he “suddenly lunged at an officer and struck an officer in the face.”
Lt. Josh Grabandt said Bowman struck the officer, Sgt. Paul Rehlinger, with his fist.
Rehlinger suffered a split lip and a broken facial bone and sought medical treatment for his injuries. The announcement stated that Rehlinger is currently off duty as a result of his injuries.
Bowman fled the scene on foot, and officers were able to apprehend him after a struggle. Officers deployed a stun gun and pepper spray. Officers recovered a knife near Bowman when he was arrested.
Authorities transported Bowman to Southwest Health in Platteville for medical clearance. Bowman allegedly spit at emergency personnel at the hospital.
He was eventually transported to Grant County Jail.
The post states that “multiple charges will be forwarded to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office for review.”
“It is still an active investigation,” Grabandt said.