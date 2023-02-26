GALENA, Ill. — It began life as a major hotel in a major city.
“It was billed as ‘The Largest Hotel in the West,’” said Michael Steinhoff, manager of Galena’s DeSoto House Hotel.
Later, the hotel’s fortunes dipped when Galena’s mining and river port economy faltered. The once-proud establishment became more of a boarding house than a hotel.
“I can remember when it was only a boarding house,” said Galena Mayor Terry Renner. “The Greyhound bus also used to stop there. It was a bus stop, and people stayed upstairs (at the hotel). I was a police officer in Galena in the ’70s, and I was called there several times (for cases). The people who ran it meant well but had no money to fix it up.”
A tourism-led revival of Galena’s fortunes coincided with new ownership and remodeling of the hotel as it returned to its place as a popular destination.
“It’s one of the main attractions in town,” said Rose Noble, CEO and president of Galena Country Tourism. “It’s the No. 1 requested spot to stay downtown.”
Named after Hernando de Soto, the Spanish explorer who is the first European to document crossing the Mississippi River, the hotel opened 168 years ago is full of references to its historic past.
“Everybody who works here takes pride in the DeSoto House and knowing how steeped in history it is,” Steinhoff said.
BUSTLING HOTEL IN A BOOMTOWN
In the 1850s, Galena boasted a population of 6,000 and a thriving economy fed by mining wealth and the city’s position as an important river port. A group of civic leaders, including J.R. Grant, father of future Civil War general and U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant, decided the bustling city deserved a grand hotel.
“They started construction of DeSoto House in 1853, and the hotel opened on April 9, 1855,” Steinhoff said. “When it opened, there were 225 hotel rooms.”
The hotel was in its infancy when it began to attract some of America’s most famous citizens.
“A year after the hotel was built, Abraham Lincoln came here and gave a speech,” Steinhoff said. “Stephen A. Douglas, another politician, also gave a speech off the (hotel) balcony.”
Later, two of the hotel’s rooms served as a presidential campaign headquarters for Ulysses Grant.
The hotel also faced a series of challenges in its early years, including a setback four years after its opening, when a fire on June 2, 1859, destroyed a dozen rooms. As Galena began to experience an economic decline, the DeSoto House felt the impact.
“(The hotel) had some tough times. The town had changed,” Steinhoff said. “A lot of (the decline) was because there was not as much demand for the steamboats to come up the Galena River. The importance of lead mining also dropped, along with (Galena’s) population.”
The top two floors of the hotel were removed in 1880.
“The top stories were removed for a couple of reasons. One is the population and the importance of Galena was starting to drop, and also at that time the firefighting equipment was not capable of reaching those top stories, so it was for a safety reason,” Steinhoff said. “There are times when we wish we had those two stories back.”
The hotel began to experience ebbs and flows of success, eventually resulting in the hotel’s decline in the 1970s and its boarding house role.
REJUVENATION ARRIVES
The hotel’s fortunes began to improve in the 1980s, after several incomplete attempts to renovate it to reflect its former glory.
Steinhoff credits visionary former owners for rejuvenating the establishment.
“They took pride in knowing the importance of the DeSoto House and just wanted to maintain the history,” he said. “It was in the mid-1980s when the big remodel of the hotel was performed.”
The $7.8 million restoration effort from 1985 to 1986 concluded with the DeSoto House reopening on April 19, 1986. Daniel Kelley became the sole owner of the hotel in December 1993 after purchasing the property with friends in 1989.
“Over time, with the new owners, it has become beautiful,” Renner said. “Everybody talks about it. People love the atmosphere and the décor and the history that is inside and out.”
The renovation resulted in the hotel’s current form, with 55 guest rooms with private baths, three dining areas, a ballroom, specialty shops and a private parking garage.
“We’re always trying to balance a historic feel while introducing modern amenities,” said Steinhoff, who joined the hotel staff in 1996. “Throughout the hotel, we try to connect the guest to the history. Each room is named after an individual who has ties to either the DeSoto House or Galena, and inside that room is a picture either of that individual or something important surrounding that individual.”
Steinhoff said the hotel currently draws guests from cities throughout the Midwest.
“The word about the DeSoto House travels,” Steinhoff said. “We have a big draw from the Chicago area, Rockford (Ill.), Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids (Iowa) and Madison (Wis.)”
Celebrities continue to visit the hotel, too, echoing the establishment’s historically significant heyday.
“In the tri-state area, you’re not going to find too many places that have welcomed Lincoln or Grant, Susan B. Anthony,” Steinhoff said. “Some of the more recent celebrities (to have visited as guests) are Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, Kevin Costner, Kelsey Grammer. We’ve had celebrities from the past, when you’re talking about the old history, and some of the new celebrities.”
The hotel has responded to recent challenges, too. Heavy rains that began on July 27, 2011, caused 3 feet of water to fill the hotel’s lower level, requiring additional renovation work.
It was during that renovation that workers discovered a hole in the brickwork under the wall of one dining room — a hole that has fed unsubstantiated claims that the old hotel might be haunted.
“We’ve heard the story from guests and staff who have worked here that when they have walked along that hallway (in the lower level) they have seen a lady cloaked in black walk through this room (in the dining area) and disappear into this wall area,” Steinhoff said.
Steinhoff never thought much about the spirit sightings because he had never experienced them himself.
“But in taking the drywall down (after the water damage), this is the only place we found a void in the wall,” he said. “We framed it up and named (the wall opening) ‘The Lady in Black’ and we created a drink called ‘The Lady in Black Martini.’ People don’t just come to Galena for the history, but also for the ghost history.”
Established: 1855 Address: 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Employees: 100 Phone: 815-777-0090 Online: desotohouse.com
