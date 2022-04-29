Megan Collister always envisioned herself in a health care career, but it took a stint in the U.S. military and the birth of her daughter to help her find her fit.
Collister, 25, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for five years and reached the rank of sergeant before enrolling in University of Dubuque’s nursing program as a new mother. Three years later, she is graduating from UD, where commencement ceremonies will be held Saturday, April 30.
“As a little kid, I always knew that I wanted to be a part of the health care community. I just didn’t exactly know what I wanted to do,” Collister said. “It wasn’t until I was put in a leadership position (in the Marine Corps) that I really fell in love with the concept of advocacy, and then just seeing the nurses when I had my daughter drew me to know that nursing was what I wanted to do.”
After graduating from high school in December 2013, Collister enlisted in the Marine Corps. She was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, for two years, followed by three years in Camp Pendleton, Calif., where she handled security clearances and completed intelligence work.
“(The Marine Corps) taught me the value of teamwork: always being a person that someone else can rely on, and relying on others,” she said. “I learned how to be a leader to those who were under my charge.”
Her time in the service also introduced her to her husband, Zachary, a fellow Marine Corps member. The couple married in 2017 and welcomed a daughter, Natalie, the following year before being honorably discharged in 2019 and relocating to Zachary’s hometown of Maquoketa.
That fall, Collister began her nursing studies at UD, spending many late nights studying while her daughter slept.
Jackie Meyer, professor of nursing, described Collister as an inquisitive and motivated student who created a positive learning environment.
“She looks below the surface and always wants to know the ‘whys’ of what’s going on … which is a good sign for any nurse, because that’ll serve her well when she’s out in practice,” Meyer said.
She also noted that Collister was an officer for the University of Dubuque Student Nursing Association and helped tutor fellow students.
“She manages a lot. She brings a level of maturity to the class, and I think students look up to her,” Meyer said.
After graduation, Collister will work in the intensive care unit at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where she looks forward to working directly with patients.
“I really like how nursing has a foundation in science, and I also really like helping individuals who need help or need somebody just to be there for them,” she said.