SHULLSBURG, Wis. — The Shullsburg Lighted Christmas Parade route has been extended this year to allow spectators to socially distance or sit in their cars if they wish to do so, according to a press release.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Shullsburg Fire House, 330 W. Water St.
The route will continue up Water Street to the Shullsburg Home, 204 E. Water St., before turning right on Church Street, left on Judgement Street, right on Estey Street, right on Galena Street, ending at Fred Blackbourn & Sons Inc, 240 W. Church St.