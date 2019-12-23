SPECIAL AUDIENCE

Today

Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Blvd.

The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.

Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.

Tuesday

Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th Street, lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.

Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.

Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. All are welcome.

The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

Today

Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.

Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St. Service Club meeting.

Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.

Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.

Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.

Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.

Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.

Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.

Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.

Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.

Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.

Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.

Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 8 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.

FOOD & DRINK

Tuesday

Old-Fashioned Christmas Eve Dinner, 5 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Caroline’s Restaurant.

PURSUITS & HOBBIES

Today

ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. Games take place from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill. Singles only.

Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.

Festivus Celebration, 7 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. An evening of “Seinfeld” trivia, with prizes. Happy hour all night, Festivus activities and more.

