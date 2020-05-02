Zoning Advisory Commission meeting

The Dubuque Zoning Advisory Commission will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, to consider a request to rezone property at 3000 and 3040 Jackson St. from light-industrial to downtown commercial use.

To join the meeting, go to https://bit.ly/2VHRV78 using a computer, tablet or smartphone, or call 1-866-899-4679 and use access code 292-575-813. The meeting will also be televised on CityChannel Dubuque (cable channel 8 or digital 117.2).

Questions and comments should be directed to the Planning Services Department prior to the meeting by calling 563-589-4210 or emailing Planning@cityofdubuque.org.

A copy of the meeting agenda can be found at https://bit.ly/2YgzVm2.