Plans to save a crumbling Dubuque landmark are moving forward, but funding remains a challenge, according to city officials.
A Cedar Rapids, Iowa, developer wants to rezone the property from light-industrial use to downtown commercial district zoning to facilitate plans to redevelop the historic Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. campus at 3000 Jackson St. into a mix of office, commercial and residential space.
The city’s Zoning Advisory Commission will consider the request during its Wednesday, May 6, meeting.
The complex has suffered several structural collapses over the years.
“It needs some dire attention,” said City Council Member Danny Sprank, who represents the area. “We see bricks falling here and there ... when there’s a windstorm. (The developer is) taking care of it with the resources he has. I just hope it’s not too late to save the building. That’s my biggest concern.”
Steve Emerson, president of the architecture and design firm Aspect Inc., purchased the properties for $865,000 in 2017. Emerson had hoped to begin rehabilitating the nearly 3-acre campus last summer but still was trying to secure needed state and federal historic tax credits in order for the project to move forward.
While he was working to achieve the tax credits, the more-than-120-year-old complex has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Emerson did not return multiple messages seeking comment for this article.
City Council members in June approved $858,000 in new tax incentives for the long-planned renovation of the brewery complex. That was in addition to $2.5 million in incentives, including 10 years of tax-increment-financing rebates, approved in 2016.
As of June, a funding gap of more than $3 million remained for the estimated $30 million project, prompting the request for additional incentives, according to city documents.
Emerson was looking at applying for low-income-housing tax credits from Iowa Finance Authority to fill some gap financing. The authority requires that projects be in compliance with zoning requirements as part of the application process.
“They’re trying to get their rezoning to apply for additional funding sources, but (the project) is moving along,” said city Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont.
According to his rezoning request, Emerson intends to redevelop the 123,000-square-foot property, with plans for 82 one- and two-bedroom and efficiency apartments above 17,000 square feet of office, commercial and retail space.
Plans include the potential for a supermarket, clothing store, restaurants, hair salon and “variety” retail store.
“(Downtown commercial district zoning) allows nice flexibility that allows a change of uses over time, where if a restaurant were to close, it could be converted to office or retail space or a barber/beauty salon space, similar to what you’re seeing in the Historic Millwork District,” Wernimont said. “It’s somewhat unique with a mixed-use building not directly connected to the downtown ... but it’s better zoning for this type of property due to the size,” its significance as a historic landmark and to encourage private reinvestment and redevelopment.
A traffic study conducted by the developer and submitted to the city suggests the development will have a slight impact on traffic flow along Central Avenue and Jackson Street.
The timing of traffic signals along Central and Jackson will need to be adjusted. And the intersection at Central and 30th Street will need to monitored, with the need to possibly install a traffic signal at that intersection or at Central and 29th Street in the future to allow safe gaps for traffic turning from side streets onto Central, according to the developer.
Sprank said he would be “ecstatic” to see a grocery store open in the former brewery space.
“We need a more economical grocery store people in the neighborhood people can afford to shop at,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be a Hy-Vee sized, but a good-sized economical grocery store is needed on the North End, like an ALDI or a Save-A-Lot.”