MANCHESTER, Iowa — As the oldest of 14 children, Tina Mead grew up cooking and held on to a love of being in her kitchen.
That passion has poured into 14 years of work with Second Helpings, a group of volunteers serving meals to those in need in Manchester and beyond.
“I love this mission. It’s a mission close to my heart,” Mead said. “No one should go hungry, especially children.”
Second Helpings provides meals every Monday night at the United Methodist Church, she said. Typically, the group feeds 10 to 20 families and an additional 150 individuals each week.
Meals vary week to week, she said, since all food items come through donations.
Mead said Second Helpings began after several community members noticed the amount of leftover food that was often thrown away after big events. A bulk of donations over the years has stemmed from leftover food donated from gatherings.
“We saw an opportunity in the community,” she said. “People were needing something to eat, and there were all these weddings, funerals and graduations where people were just throwing food away.”
Donna Boss, executive director of Delaware County Economic Development, said Second Helpings has been a “blessing” to the community.
“(Mead) has been doing such a remarkable, heartwarming job,” Boss said. “I can’t tell you how great a job they’re doing helping feed the people of Manchester and Delaware County and all over.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Mead said many of the large gatherings where the group would usually get donations have been canceled. Instead, food has been purchased with grant money she applies for, including a $6,000 grant the group received due to COVID-19.
Organizations like Delaware County Pork Producers — which Boss is a part of — have also been helping out, Mead said. The Pork Producers are supplying sandwiches for tonight’s meal.
Second Helpings has also been doing curbside pickup for meals since March instead of serving them in the United Methodist Church hall.
The switch was made not only to protect volunteers but also people who come for the meals, many of whom are elderly and who also come to the church on Monday nights to socialize, Mead said.
Volunteers also deliver meals to about 15 people who haven’t wanted to leave their homes, she said. The group provides extra food to ensure these individuals can have multiple meals throughout the week from one delivery.
“Honestly, it’s a huge, huge asset to these people,” Mead said. “We can make sure the most vulnerable people are getting the nourishment they need.”
Though Second Helpings has continued helping families, Mead misses being able to work with her other volunteers and chat with those who come for a meal.
“I really miss our Monday nights, seeing all their smiling faces,” Mead said. “But I still get to see them as they drive through.”