Dubuque brewery building posing safety risk
City of Dubuque officials have closed off streets surrounding a deteriorating historic building after a report indicated that the structure poses a “significant danger to the public.”
The city also sent letters to residents living around the Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co. building at 3000 Jackson Street, informing them their properties are within the potential “fall zone” if the building were to collapse.
After receiving an analysis of the building by engineering firm WHKS on Friday, city officials closed Jackson Street between East 29th and East 32nd streets to avoid any potential danger to residents. A portion of East 30th Street has remained closed since June after city officials reported debris falling from the building.
City officials determined that the building needs immediate corrective action and have given the property’s owner, Steve Emerson, 14 days to submit a plan to address any structure deficiencies of concern.
Emerson, who has been attempting for years to secure funding to renovate the building into new apartments and commercial space, said he cannot apply for state funding for the project again until April.
If he cannot find a way to stabilize the building until then, Emerson said, the structure likely will be demolished.
Friedman remembered for faith, deeds
Devoted to his faith, his family and doing good works in his community, Larry Friedman said of his lifetime of service that he simply was returning the favor.
“I really feel the Lord has been good to me,” Friedman told the Telegraph Herald in the story announcing he would be the 30th recipient of the TH First Citizen Award in 1999. “This is my way of returning those gifts to the community.”
At age 96, after a life of service and good deeds, Friedman died peacefully on Monday, surrounded by his family.
That he tallied nearly a century of good works speaks to the go-getter guy he was.
“He was always ready to go, never sitting still,” Terry Friedman said of his father. “I think that kept him really active and sharp for all those years. Up until he fell (in June), he was driving, visiting people in nursing homes, still in his prayer group, still doing everything.”
Friedman grew up in Nativity Catholic Church Parish in Dubuque and graduated from Loras College in 1950. He then went to work for the family business, Friedman Insurance, of which he was president nine years before his retirement in 1994. (Even in retirement, he was a regular presence in the agency office).
His success in business afforded him the time and resources to give to his church, church-affiliated organizations and civic groups. His level of involvement picked up after participating in a church retreat in 1966. Though he and his wife, Renee (who died in 2014) had a full and busy household with four children, the retreat inspired him to a stronger commitment to community service.
$150 million bond measure to be on ballot
Dubuque Community School District residents in November will decide the fate of a proposed $150 million bond issuance.
School board members voted, 6-0, at their meeting Monday to adopt a resolution ordering an election on the issuance of $150 million in general obligation bonds. Board Member Katie Jones was not present at the meeting.
District staff and community members spent recent months circulating a petition to call for the election, which was delivered to the board during the meeting.
The petition needed to be signed by 25% of the number of people who voted in the most recent school board election. School board documents state that 12,355 people voted in the school board election in 2021, and 3,331 eligible voters signed the petition, nearly 27%.
If approved by at least 60% of voters on Nov. 7, the bond would be used to fund a variety of projects across the district.
The most notable would be a new middle school at the current site of Washington Middle School as part of the district’s efforts to consolidate from three to two middle schools. District officials have said the move would save the district an estimated $3.4 million in annual operating costs and create feeder schools to the district’s two high schools.
Body, minivan found submerged in Mississippi River
Authorities said an individual died after a vehicle drove into the Mississippi River in East Dubuque on Tuesday morning.
An East Dubuque Police Department press release states that a “red minivan was extracted out of the Mississippi River where a victim was located” at about 9:30 a.m.
The identity of the victim was withheld until notification could be made to family members.
The release states that East Dubuque police received a 911 call at 6:21 a.m. “reporting a red minivan was spotted driving into the Mississippi River from the East Dubuque boat ramp.”
Emergency responders arrived on scene shortly after the call to find the vehicle submerged in the river.
A press release from the East Dubuque Fire Department states that the Scales Mound Fire Protection District dive team and an Illinois Department of Natural Resources crew were sent to the scene to help recover the vehicle, and a tow company was contacted to help pull it from the water.
The vehicle was extracted from the river at about 9:30 a.m. and the victim was located, authorities said. The fire department press release states that once the vehicle was pulled from the water, East Dubuque police took over the scene.
Dubuque family looks for ‘the happiness in each day’
Carter Korth, 10, loves to socialize with his family and friends, and the sillier they act, the more he giggles.
“He’s got an infectious laugh, and he’s got the biggest smile in the world,” said Carter’s dad, Kyle Korth.
The Dubuque boy also loves Barney the purple dinosaur and Disney movies such as “Tangled” and “Aladdin,” as well as swimming, playing outside and listening to his mother, Marcie, read him a book.
However, Carter’s ability to interact with his peers slowly is disappearing. He has Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare genetic disorder often called “childhood dementia” that causes developmental delays and ultimately is fatal, usually while the patient is in their teens.
Cure Sanfilippo Foundation estimates that the syndrome affects 1 in every 70,000 births. There is no cure, though research is ongoing.
Mount Carmel unveils senior facility
Community members gathered Thursday at Mount Carmel Bluffs senior living facility in Dubuque to celebrate the completion of the five-year, $90 million project.
The expansion at the Mount Carmel campus — the result of a partnership between the Sisters of the Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and nonprofit Presbyterian Homes & Services — added 116 independent-living apartments to the campus at 1040 Carmel Drive.
One new building connects to the south end of the Mount Carmel motherhouse, which has been on the campus since 1892. A second building was constructed to the north of the motherhouse, and the motherhouse itself was upgraded.
The sprawling facility includes independent living apartments, assisted living, a memory care unit and a long-term care unit. Transitional short-term care for people recovering from a hospital stay or surgery also is available.
The campus’ townhomes also were renovated to include a pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, salon, massage center, cafe, library and movie theater.