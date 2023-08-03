Felony hate crime charges have been dismissed against a Dubuque man accused of using racial epithets and swinging a flashlight at a group of teenagers outside a Dubuque grocery store.
Bob E. Phillips, 56, was previously charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with four counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon — violation of individual rights and one count of disorderly conduct.
The charges were dismissed following a motion from the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office.
“After further investigation, there is insufficient evidence to prove the charges against Defendant beyond a reasonable doubt,” the motion states.
Court documents state that officers responded July 17 to Eagle Country Market, 1800 Elm St., for a report of a disturbance involving juveniles and a man outside the store’s entrance.
Four juveniles, ranging from ages 12 to 15, told police they arrived at Eagle to get some food when Phillips confronted them at the entrance, documents state.
The juveniles told police that Phillips yelled a racial epithet at the juveniles multiple times and threw a lit cigarette in their direction before pulling a flashlight from the right side of his body and swinging it at the juveniles, according to documents.
One of the juveniles called his mother to come to the store to help them. Phillips then threw away the flashlight and fled the scene, documents state.
A witness later told police that she believed Phillips was the primary aggressor in the incident, documents state. Police said traffic camera footage confirmed the disturbance occurred outside the store.