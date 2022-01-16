Dubuque public high school students soon will have a new place to go when they need to process their emotions.
Dubuque Community Schools officials will open brain health retreat rooms at Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The rooms will offer a calming space in which students and staff can work through emotions and then get back to the classroom.
“It is just a means of, ‘Let’s get you regulated, let’s get you back focused ... and get you back to class so we can really emphasize that school is a huge part of this and we want you to be in school,’” said Kristin Nolen, brain health liaison at Senior.
The rooms came to fruition with the help of multiple community partnerships. They aim to help address increased student mental health needs, which have become particularly pronounced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community backers aim to replicate the concept in other schools in the region.
“We hope to see more children, more kids, getting help early on how to regulate emotions and feel comfortable asking for help … to help, hopefully, prevent brain health issues throughout their life,” said Debi Butler, founder of Brain Health Now, an organization that seeks to end stigma around brain health issues.
A space to refocus
The brain health retreat rooms will offer a variety of tools that students and staff can use to refocus.
The rooms will be outfitted with comfortable seating, hands-on and educational materials to help users learn to handle problems, access to meditation apps, snacks, murals offering positive reinforcements and other items.
“We’re really trying to make it like a retreat, not a sterile hospital room, really making it warm and fuzzy, a feel-good type of a room,” said Amy Unmacht, executive director of Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools.
Each room is staffed by a brain health liaison with counseling experience, and students can work with them on problem-solving and coping mechanisms. Both schools will have a referral process to determine when students might need to use the room.
“They can come to the room for 10 to 15 minutes to just take a break,” said Kari Kuhle, brain health liaison at Hempstead. “While they’re there, we’ll work on skills, some strategies that they can (use to) help to calm down. They can recharge and self-regulate, and then they’re able to head back to class.”
Nolen noted that the rooms don’t take the place of therapy. However, if staff notice a student consistently struggling, they can work with school counselors to connect that student with additional community support.
Butler and her husband, Andy, are covering the cost to outfit the rooms. In addition to working with Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the district also is receiving resources and funding from Lerdahl, Gigantic Design Co., 100+ Women Who Care, Dubuque County, Project Rooted and Mindful Minutes for Schools, a press release states.
Increased need
The brain health rooms are opening as schools work to respond to increased student mental health needs connected with the pandemic.
The Children’s Hospital Association reported last year that children’s hospitals saw a 14% increase in mental health emergencies among children ages 5 to 17 in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019.
In the Dubuque district, school counselors have more students coming into their offices struggling with anxiety, as well as more students reporting suicidal thoughts, said Shirley Horstman, executive director of student services.
She tied the increase to a variety of pandemic-related concerns, such as social isolation, increased social media use, loss of loved ones to COVID-19, fear around the pandemic and altered school schedules.
“They have all of these fears, and if they can’t process those fears with someone, that develops the anxiety that we’re seeing. And of course, sometimes that anxiety gets to he point where it affects attendance … and it affects their ability to concentrate in the classroom,” Horstman said.
Debi Butler would like to see the brain health retreat room concept spread to more local schools. The Butlers have committed to help pay to open six more such rooms in the area, and they are starting a fund with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to accept contributions for brain health retreat rooms. Debi Butler hopes to see more of the rooms open around the state, too.
Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of the community foundation, said officials have started reaching out to other local districts about the initiative.
Unmacht said that if the rooms at the high schools are successful, she would like to see the concept move to Dubuque’s middle schools and, after that, to evaluate the need for such a resource at the elementary schools.
“We’re looking forward to seeing the end results and what we can do as a community to help our students and staff in need,” she said.