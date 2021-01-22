December sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Brett A. Ammons, 41, domestic assault causing injury; April 11, 2020; 187-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation, $315 fine and batterer program.
- Jacob L. Paulsen, 24, third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary of a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary and third-degree attempted burglary; May 9 and 23; 12-year prison sentence, $1,625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Walter E. Womack, 44, indecent exposure; Oct. 22; 50-day jail sentence and $625 fine.
- Michael A.G. Zimmerman, 26, third-degree theft; June 4; 360-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $625 fine.
- Carissa R. Blackburn, 32, possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Aug. 29; 30-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Erin M. Eversoll, 38, possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Jan. 18, 2020; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- Devon M. Goodman, 20, third-degree criminal mischief; May 30; 360-day jail sentence, with 330 days suspended, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Devon M. Goodman, 20, possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 7; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Sherry A. Griffin, 43, possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Oct. 14; five-year suspended jail sentence, one year at a residential facility, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Chad A. House, 29, first-degree harassment and domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Oct. 9 and 10; seven-year jail sentence, $1,880 fine and DNA requirement.
- Bryant J. Jackson, 42, domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury; Oct. 29; five-year suspended jail sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Larry G. Karkowski, 53, domestic assault; May 29, 2019; two-year suspended jail sentence, $625 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Diya M. Luckett, 20, third-degree burglary; March 15; deferred judgment, five years of probation and civil penalty.
- Blanch Lumpkins Sr., 28, domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Nov. 20, 2019; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Katya M. Marcotte, 31, possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 3, 2020; one-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $315 fine.
- Mark D.J. Mills, 29, assault; Aug. 19, 2019; two-day jail sentence.
- Eric Q. Pledger, 20, third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance; May 12; five years and 90 days jail sentence, with five years suspended, five years of probation, one year at a residential facility, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Larry L. Roberson, 38, possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; June 12, 2019; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Zoe A. Smith, 20, third-degree burglary; Jan. 5, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Zoe A. Smith, 20, possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 13, 2020; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Zoe A. Smith, 20, assault causing injury; June 21; 30-day jail sentence and $430 suspended fine.
- Walter E. Womack, 44, going armed with intent; Sept. 11; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Collin J. Woodyard, 19, possession of a controlled substance; July 28; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Rachel N. Bussan, 36, first-degree harassment; Aug. 25; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Danny L. Mitchell Jr., 32, child endangerment, violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 30; 15-day jail sentence.
- Steven A. Croft II, 27; assault on persons in certain occupations with injury; Nov. 5; 45-day jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Caleb J. Jordan, 20; third-degree theft; Jan. 8, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- Matthew D. Klatt, 23, third-degree theft; Jan. 8, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- Chyna R. Nelson, 20; assault causing injury; Nov. 22; 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Randy D. Bennett, 44; child endangerment and domestic assault with injury; Nov. 4; three-year prison sentence, with two years, 305 days suspended, two years of probation, $1,295 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Angella S. Blackburn, 26; third-degree theft; June 23, 2019; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Nathan R. Bourland, 22; domestic assault with injury; Aug. 17; deferred judgment, two years of probation, batterer program and civil penalty.
- Manda J. Brimeyer, 34; assault; July 25; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year of probation.
- Manda J. Brimeyer, 34; assault causing injury and assault on persons in certain occupations; June 1; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $315 fine.