Plymouth Court Luminaries
Today, Plymouth Court, Victoria Place, Logan Street and Diane Court, Dubuque
5 p.m. The 85th anniversary of this Dubuque tradition. Walk or drive through the neighborhood and view Christmas light displays, including more than 1,500 lit candles lining the street.
Reflections in the Park
Nightly through Jan. 3, Louis Murphy Park, Dubuque.
5 to 10 p.m. nightly. Drive through the park for the annual festival of holiday lights, a fundraiser for Hillcrest Family Services. Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, call 563-583-7357 or visit hillcrest-fs.org.
Jingle Bright Holiday Lights
Today and Saturday, Delaware County Fairgrounds, Manchester, Iowa
Open every Friday and Saturday through Jan. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. A drive-thru holiday lights show. Admission cost is a free-will donation.