A rural Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting an underage girl.
Joshua M. Hanson Jr., 21, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a count of third-degree sexual abuse, a felony. As part of a plea deal, charges of enticing a minor younger than 16 years old and drug distribution to a child were dismissed.
Court documents state that police were contacted after the girl’s mother observed conversations between her and Hanson on the mobile messaging app Snapchat.
Those conversations allegedly included admissions by Hanson of having sex with the girl and knowing that she was younger than 16.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
Documents state that the girl reported that Hanson and a friend picked her up near her residence in Cedar Rapids in January and took her back to Hanson’s residence, where they had sex. Hanson dropped her back off in Cedar Rapids the following day.