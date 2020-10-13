MONTICELLO, Iowa – The Monticello City Council has appointed a resident to fill a vacant council seat.

Scott Brighton was appointed and sworn in on Oct. 5 to fill a Ward 1 seat, according to the City of Monticello website.

Brighton was selected over two other applicants, Birdsie Robinson and Tom Osbourne.

Brighton began his term immediately.

Monticello residents may petition for a special election within the first two weeks of his appointment. Otherwise, Brighton will serve until the term expires at the end of 2021.

