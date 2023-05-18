Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- Authorities said a father and son in southwest Wisconsin have died in an apparent murder-suicide incident.
Boscobel police were dispatched at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday to a city residence for a report of two deceased individuals, according to a press release.
The release states that officers confirmed that two deceased men, ages 32 and 58, were inside the residence. The release does not identify the men.
An investigation determined that the men were father and son, both from Boscobel. They both died as a result of gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide incident, the release states.
The release states that the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community.
Additional information will be released upon the completion of the investigation and following family notification, according to the release.
