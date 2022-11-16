DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Now that he has joined Dyersville company FarmTek as its first apprentice, Andrew Salrin hopes to learn everything he can about his future career field.

“I’m hopeful that I’ll learn the ins and out of being an engineer,” said Andrew, a junior at Beckman Catholic High school. “They plan to have me on the floor. They plan to have me in the offices. I’m hopeful I’ll learn just about everything an engineer does.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.