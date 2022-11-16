DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Now that he has joined Dyersville company FarmTek as its first apprentice, Andrew Salrin hopes to learn everything he can about his future career field.
“I’m hopeful that I’ll learn the ins and out of being an engineer,” said Andrew, a junior at Beckman Catholic High school. “They plan to have me on the floor. They plan to have me in the offices. I’m hopeful I’ll learn just about everything an engineer does.”
While Andrew officially began his engineering apprenticeship at the end of October, officials at Beckman gathered with FarmTek and state leaders Tuesday for a signing ceremony as part of National Apprenticeship Week.
“This is the first apprenticeship program in the state in a nonpublic school,” Beckman Principal Marcel Kielkucki said at the ceremony.
The signing ceremony took place one day after Iowa Workforce Development officials shared U.S. Department of Labor data showing Iowa reached a record level of active apprenticeships in fiscal year 2022. The 9,731 apprentices represents an increase of 15% over the 8,475 apprentices for the previous fiscal year.
Kristopher Byam, interim division administrator for workforce training and education with Iowa Workforce Development, said this growth not only has stemmed from high school apprenticeships but from ones with adults as well.
“I think what we’re seeing is, employers are trying to find innovative ways to train employees and give them other opportunities,” he said. “When employers have a vested interest in their employees and supporting their growth, and also with salary and wage benefits (for apprentices) and earning while you learn, it’s such a great program.”
Kelly Cooper, executive director of Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council, said she has seen growth in apprenticeships over the years as well, especially in construction-related jobs. She noted that programs such as union construction apprenticeships come with little cost for those participating.
“We’re seeing a lot of high school students not pursuing two- to four-year degrees, but they’re looking at the apprenticeship program because of that cost factor,” she said.
Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo attended Salrin’s signing ceremony and stressed the importance of different entities working together to show students possibilities after high school.
“This is how we make a difference and change the future,” she said. “... (Apprenticeships) have been growing quite a bit. Every school district in Iowa has been contacted about registered apprenticeship programs, but it’s about finding what might make sense for you. Learning doesn’t just take place inside the classroom. Here, it can take place outside of the classroom.”
Kielkucki said Beckman officials have been working to start an apprenticeship program since before the COVID-19 pandemic. As talks progressed with FarmTek, he said, the school also changed its engineering program so students who participate in the program can earn 12 credits with Northeast Iowa Community College before their graduation.
“This is a nice way to expand our offerings for students and connect them to real-life experiences,” he said. “And our employers in the Dyersville area need workforce now and in the future, and now, students can work right in their community.”
Dave Buchheit, FarmTek vice president of operations, said the company has had internship programs for years but that Salrin is the company’s first apprentice. Officials hope to add another in the spring.
Buchheit added that FarmTek has hired former interns before, and officials also have in mind the ability to hire apprentices in the future.
“We thought the apprenticeships were the next natural step to give young people the opportunity to learn,” Buchheit said. “And it helps us stay fresh and excited. It’s a good thing from a lot of perspectives.”
Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported that in federal fiscal year 2022, the state had 15,840 active apprentices, a “level of participation not seen in more than 20 years,” Communications Director Jennifer Sereno wrote in an email.
Grant County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Ron Brisbois said he did not have exact apprenticeship data, but more people have been participating in programs. He said he has heard most often about apprenticeships in plumbing, electrical and construction work.
“Apprenticeships were one of those things that used to be common in the ‘60s and ‘70s,” he said. “They kind of got swept aside, but it’s kind of had a resurgence.”
A full list of U.S. Department of Labor data on active apprenticeships across the country for fiscal year 2022 has not yet been released. However, fiscal year 2021 data shows that Illinois had 16,194 active apprentices.
