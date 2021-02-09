A Dubuque man who possessed an illegal firearm silencer while using drugs has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.
Shane M. Horsfall, 37, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
He had pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered silencer on Sept. 15. Horsfall was indicted in June.
Dubuque police and agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives executed a search warrant at approximately 11:05 a.m. June 19, 2018, at Horsfall’s residence, which was located at 2538 Waller St., according to online court documents.
Documents state that Horsfall possessed marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as the unlawfully registered silencers.
Documents also state that Horsfall admitted to possessing at least 17 firearms unlawfully and that he sold more than 10 firearms, including to at least two felons.
Horsfall also must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Horsfall was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on a date yet to be set.