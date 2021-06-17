GALENA, Ill. — Galena officially has a new police chief.
Eric Hefel has been sworn in to the role, succeeding Lori Huntington, the city’s first female police chief. She retired after nine years in the role.
Hefel, a Galena native, began his career in law enforcement at the East Dubuque Police Department in 1997. He moved to the Galena Police Department in 2011, where his roles have included investigator and sergeant. He had held the title of lieutenant since 2013.
In related moves in the police department, Tim Wuebben was promoted from investigator to lieutenant and Keith Brandel was promoted from officer to investigator.