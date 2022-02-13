MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A free program aimed for elementary school-age students will examine animal tracks and learn about wildlife next week in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Conservation program will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa.

Participants are asked to register 48 hours in advance by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing tony@jacksonccb.com .

