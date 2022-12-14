GALENA, Ill. — Security cameras soon will be installed in downtown Galena after the City Council this week approved lease agreements with several local businesses for the placement of cameras on their properties.
At a meeting Monday night, council members unanimously approved leases with Big Bill’s Sandwich Shop, 301 N. Main St., Galena VFW, 100 S. Main, and the Galena Gazette, 515 S. Main, for permission to mount cameras on their buildings.
The city is working with Sand Prairie, a division of Jo-Carroll Energy, on the $100,000 project, which will see camera hubs installed at seven intersections around Galena. Those sites include the intersections of U.S. 20 with Franklin Street, with Industrial Drive and with Irvine Street, as well as the corners where Main Street intersects with Meeker, Franklin, Hill and Water streets.
City Administrator Mark Moran said after the meeting that for four of those locations, the city is collaborating with the Illinois Department of Transportation to mount camera hubs on traffic light arms and utility poles. However, mounting options were limited at three of the downtown intersections selected for cameras, so city officials secured permission to mount cameras on the three buildings.
Galena VFW granted permission without seeking a rental fee for the seven cameras to be mounted on its property, according to council documents, so the city will pay the organization $1 annually. The other two businesses requested a rental fee to cover the cost of electricity for operating the cameras.
Council documents state that four cameras will be mounted at Big Bill’s Sandwich Shop, with the city paying an annual rental fee of $365, while the Galena Gazette building will house two cameras for an annual fee of $120.
Council Member Pam Bernstein had previously voted against the installation of the cameras but said she chose to vote to approve the leases Monday because the project was “a done deal” based on her fellow council members’ approval.
“I initially felt that it was a lot of money for something I don’t think we really need right now, but that’s certainly not the consensus of the rest of the council,” she said after the meeting. “I guess I’m of the mind that it’s expensive, but we’ll see how this first round goes.”
Moran said he expects the cameras to be installed early in the new year and hopefully be operational by February. The city plans to assess the value of the camera hubs before deciding whether to expand the program.
“We have identified other locations where cameras would be valuable to us, but we want to obviously see how this first phase goes and evaluate if this is the approach we want to take into future phases,” Moran said.
