Board members for public libraries in Dubuque and around Dubuque County have shown their support for an initiative that would give Dubuque high school students greater access to library materials.
The boards of trustees for both the Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Dubuque County Library District voted at recent meetings to approve the school-public card agreement.
Pending Dubuque Community School Board approval, the agreement would allow Dubuque Community School District secondary students to use student IDs to access materials from both public library entities.
The Dubuque County Library District provides services in Asbury, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross and Peosta. Carnegie-Stout is located in Dubuque at 360 W. 11th St.
“The goal of it is to make it a lot easier for students to have a library card,” said Nicholas Rossman, Carnegie-Stout Library Director. “They would be able to use their school ID and automatically have a library card in a public library, whether they live out on the West End or closer to Carnegie-Stout.”
Ericka Raber, library services coordinator for Dubuque Schools, said that the program is scheduled to appear on the Dubuque school board agenda on Oct. 11.
“We’re really excited to be able to provide this opportunity to students,” she said. “It makes it as easy as possible for them to access a wide variety of resources that support their learning and lifelong interest in reading.”
Raber added that discussions about the program began last year but have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following school board approval, Amanda Vazquez, Dubuque County Library District assistant director, said that some logistics of the program would need to be worked out, including what information schools can provide about students and getting student IDs set up in library computer systems.
But students will likely be able to access library materials with their school IDs as early as next semester.
“Often, a barrier for a child getting a library card is having a parent there,” Vazquez said. “The fact that they’ll have a built-in library card will be great. They just need to get there.”
Per the current agreement, Vazquez said that students can check out up to three items per each library location, and students would have to follow current library policies. They also will have access to the internet and other digital resources provided at the libraries.
Eventually, Vazquez said, library officials would love to see the program expand to all Dubuque students.
She noted that the Dubuque County Library District Board of Trustees also floated the idea of a similar initiative for Western Dubuque Community School District students.
“There’s nothing in the works. It’s just an idea out there,” she said. “We recognize it as a possibility if this agreement goes well.”
Rossman added that other communities in the state, such as Iowa City, have already implemented similar, successful partnerships between schools and public libraries.
“It’s a newer movement that libraries are doing with school districts,” he said. “If the school board passes it, we’re excited to see how quickly we can get all the details in place and test it out.”
Vazquez also spoke about the success of other libraries with similar agreements, noting that schools are a natural partner for public libraries.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a really successful program, as well,” she said. “We’re always happy to work with other libraries in the region.”