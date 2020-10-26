The Dubuque League of Women Voters will host its second online candidate forum this week.
It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. It is expected to feature Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker, D-Dubuque, and Republican challenger Harley Pothoff, as well as two candidates running unopposed for county office — county auditor candidate Kevin Dragotto and Sheriff Joe Kennedy, both Democrats.
There will be no in-person audiences for the forum. Questions for the candidates can be mailed to League of Women Voters, P.O. Box 123, Dubuque, IA 52004 or submitted online at lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-dubuque.
The forum will be broadcast live and rebroadcast several times on Dubuque City Channel 8 or digital 117.2, as well as online at cityofdubuque.org.