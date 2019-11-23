October convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The first date is the date of arrest; the second is the date of conviction.
- Blaine J. Dunne, 57; May 31; Oct. 7.
- Paris M. Thomas, 27; Sept. 28, 2018; Oct. 14; second offense.
- William R. Welsh, 62; June 14; Oct. 9.
- Marcene R. Fazio, 69; May 14; Oct. 10.
- Joseph A. Hollister, 42; May 4; Oct. 15.
- Daniel T. Klein, 27; July 12; Oct. 3.
- Walter A. Tojgarcia, 31; Oct. 26, 2008; Oct. 4.
- Juan J. Andrade, 22; Feb. 10, Oct. 1.
- Ebony J. Collins, 33; July 28; Oct. 14.
- Gary M. Conley, 63; Aug. 4; Oct. 7.
- Nicole L. Frommelt, 28; Dec. 31, 2017; Oct. 17; second offense.
- Nicole L. Frommelt, 28; June 8; Oct. 4; third offense.
- Michael E. Hammerand, 51; July 8; Oct. 2; second offense.
- Trevon D. Hill, 28; Sept. 21; Oct. 10.
- Dustin L. Kohnen, 23; Aug. 1; Oct. 4.
- Cory J. Miller, 41; May 19; Oct. 15; second offense.
- Gary J. Siegworth, 34; Feb. 2, 2017; Oct. 4.
- Tania K. Stewart, 31; Jan. 1; Oct. 9.
- Wesley D. Vanscoyoc, 21; June 14; Oct. 2.
- Oscar N. Walker, 51; July 10; Oct. 15.
- Brian J. Kluesner, 39; July 4; Oct. 3; second offense.
- Jesse J. Cashman, 29; Aug. 4; Oct. 18; second offense.
- Clayton G. Coleman, 28; July 3; Oct. 31.
- Melvin M. Russell, 41; March 9; Oct. 18.
- Lori A. Bolsinger, 55; Aug. 16; Oct. 25.
- Steven M. Bruggeman, 51; March 24; Oct. 17; third offense.
- Curt G. Fransen, 51; June 23; Oct. 17.
- Jacob D. Galle, 26; July 28; Oct. 24; second offense.
- Elden Helkena, 41; Aug. 3; Oct. 31.
- Kyle W. Ketelsen, 33; Aug. 13; Oct. 28; second offense.
- Scott R. Lindecker, 61; Dec. 12; Oct. 30.
- Ricky E. Murphy II, 29; July 4, 2018; Oct. 30.
- Vuong D. Ngo, 46; June 23; Oct. 17.
- Eric Q. Pledger, 29; Aug. 10; Oct. 28.
- Andrew J. Schlegel Sr., 57; Aug. 14; Oct. 25; second offense.
- Michel R. Schmidt, 29; June 14; Oct. 28; second offense.
- Jesse E. Senko, 32; July 12; Oct. 23.
- James R. Stacey, 38; Aug. 17; Oct. 24.
- Ronald J. Gasaway Jr., 33; April 1; Oct. 30; second offense.
- Melvin E. Liggins Jr., 34; May 11; Oct. 28; second offense.
- Shalyn L. Wessels, 22; June 23;
Oct. 17.