As a former slave, child soldier and refugee, Umaru Balde has always strived to pursue a career that makes the world a better place.
In his role as the new director of Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center, Balde aims to continue doing that.
“I want to help everyone who lives in Dubuque,” he said. “I want them to be able to come here and learn about each other, so we can build a better community with respect to diversity.”
Balde has been in his new role for a little more than one month, having started on June 1. He became the center’s first permanent director since Jacqueline Hunter resigned last July.
Balde previously served as an investigator for the City of Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Civil Rights Commission, a position he appreciated but felt didn’t fully utilize his experience and skills in the way he wanted.
And that experience is substantial. He is fluent in more than 10 languages and dialects, is earning his doctorate at University of Northern Iowa, is a United Nations-certified diplomatic negotiator and is the co-founder of Cedar Valley Advocates for Immigration and Refugee Rights.
But Balde also intends to go beyond his professional experience and utilize his personal history to connect with the children and adults who come to the MFC.
“I told a group of kids here that I started cooking my own food when I was 8,” Balde said. “I was cooking my own food and doing my own laundry. I know for some of them that might be unheard of.”
Balde was born and raised in the West African country Guinea-Bissau. Growing up in a devout Muslim family, Balde said, he was given away by his parents to a regional religious leader when he was 6.
“Families would give one of their children to these leaders, and they would be blessed for generations,” Balde said. “I was one of 216 kids.”
However, instead of receiving religious education, Balde said, he was effectively made to perform physical labor as a slave on the religious leader’s farm and regularly suffered physical and mental torture.
“They called it training, but it later became classified as child slavery,” he said.
When he was 12 years old, Balde said, he ran away from the farm but also knew he could not return to his parents, who would believe his actions had cursed them and the family. He instead went to live with his uncle, who enrolled him in a school.
“I didn’t see a classroom until I was 12 years old,” Balde said. “It was all very foreign to me.”
He said he rejected the strict rules imposed at the school and soon quit attending classes. When he was 14 years old, he was conscripted by a military junta and then fought as a child soldier in the Guinea-Bissau Civil War, which lasted from 1998 to 1999.
“We were fighting against the government,” Balde said. “Two of my closest friends were shot and killed in the second week. I didn’t want to die, so I decided I needed to get out.”
Balde fled the country and passed through several countries in Africa until he finally reached Egypt. There, a friend and relative helped him enroll in a local high school.
“I was ready to take things seriously,” Balde said. “The experience I had in the war made me want to go to school.”
Balde eventually would go on to graduate from high school in Egypt and earn a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree at Al-Azhar University in Cairo. During that time, he said, he also advocated for the civil rights of Black Africans living in Egypt, who regularly experienced racism.
“I can’t keep my mouth shut when I see injustice happening,” Balde said. “It didn’t make me popular there.”
Balde knew he wanted to leave Egypt, but he couldn’t risk his life returning to Guinea-Bissau, where he might be arrested and killed by ruling government soldiers. Instead, he chose to hitchhike with a group of friends to Israel.
“I took the same path as Moses,” Balde said, smirking.
During the trip, Balde said, he found himself captured by human traffickers, but he managed to escape and cross the border into Israel, where he continued his studies.
In 2008, Balde immigrated to the United States and attended University of Northern Iowa, eventually earning a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Now, as the new director of Multicultural Family Center, Balde said he is ready to use his life experiences to expand and improve the services it offers.
“This is exactly where I want to be,” he said. “There is a whole lot to be done.”
Chris Johnson, chair of the center’s Board of Directors, said Balde’s experience and personal story made him the ideal candidate to lead the center.
“He has a very broad and diverse background and a very compelling story,” Johnson said. “I think he’s going to be able to relate well to a broad range of people.”
Balde said he plans to expand programming at the center, not only for local youth but adults as well. His ultimate intention is to engage people of many different racial, religious and ethnic backgrounds and encourage communication among them to foster a better sense of community.
“I want to make sure people have a safe place to come and get together and communicate and talk about our differences,” he said. “This is what I want to see — everyone coming together and supporting each other.”
