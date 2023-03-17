Today, Castle Theater, 112 E. Main St., Manchester, Iowa
6:30 p.m. Regional Medical Center will sponsor a free screening of the suicide-prevention film, followed by a question-and-answer session. Doors open at 6 p.m. More information: 563-927-5726.
‘Oh What A Night!’ A Musical Tribute To Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
Today, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
7 p.m. The musical revue showcases the group’s hits in the historic theater. Admission: $52.50 per person, with fees. Tickets available at: bit.ly/3yKvReX. More information: fiveflagscenter.com.
17th Annual Port of Potosi ‘Brewerania & Collectibles Show’
Saturday, Ss. Andrew-Thomas School, 100 US 61, Potosi, Wis.
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Buy, sell and trade vintage beer and brewery items. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: $3 per person. More information: 608-642-0321 or 608-778-8609.
Galena St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Saturday, N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
2 to 3 p.m. Marching bands, floats and costumes will be featured in the annual parade. After the parade, live music will be performed at the Elks lodge. Admission: Free. More information: 815-776-9200.
An Evening Under the Stars
Sunday, Belmont Mound State Park, 18650 County Road G, Platteville, Wis.
7:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free event will feature an area space educator to lead attendees’ exploration of the night skies. Dress for cold weather, and bring binoculars for an even better look. Popcorn and hot chocolate will be provided. More information: bit.ly/3yzVKxZ.
