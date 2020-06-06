The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Davon D. Harrison, 27, of 2826 Jackson St., was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Central Avenue on a charge of possession of crack with intent to deliver.
- Jeffrey M. Kiebler, 36, of 900 Rhomberg Ave., Apt. 4, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Jackson and East 20th streets on charges of domestic assault and public intoxication. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Lianna K. Peters, 41, at their residence.
- Kendell L. Thomas, 45, of 460
1/2
- Loras Blvd., was arrested at 9:32 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Elm and East 11th streets on charges of possession of cocaine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia. Another passenger in the same vehicle, Sherazzma F. Hampton, 34, of Milwaukee, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and of drug paraphernalia.
- Micaiah A. Skipper, 21, of 2017 University Ave., No. 4, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Thursday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that she threw a phone at and spit on her boyfriend, Calvin A. Walls, 20, at their residence.