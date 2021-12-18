PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The future of a large facility located in a central Platteville location is uncertain after city leaders rejected a chance to acquire the building from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.
A split Platteville Common Council deliberated whether to purchase the Platteville Armory during a closed meeting this week, ultimately turning down the military’s offer to sell the site to the city for $1.
Council Members Jason Artz, Barbara Daus, Kathy Kopp and Isaac Shanley voted to decline the transfer of the property, while Ken Kilian, Eileen Nickels and Lynne Parrott supported such a transaction.
“Any resident of Platteville now would have the opportunity to buy it,” Daus said. “This is simply saying that the city isn’t going to take on this building.”
The city utilizes the facility, which is located on a 1.5-acre site at 475 N. Water St., for recreational programming, but council members and city staff cited their concern over the likelihood of incurring unknown costs following acquisition.
“The utility costs, the maintenance costs,” said City Manager Adam Ruechel. “With it being an older building, the abatement, and the long-term staffing needs that would need to be established.”
Kilian said the community lacked any opportunity to provide feedback, and for lack of one council vote, the matter was hurriedly decided at the tail end of a nearly five-hour meeting that adjourned shortly before midnight.
“We just have a few council members deciding on something that to me is very important as a building and has possibility,” he said.
Kilian said the building has historical significance and could have been repurposed for housing or commercial enterprises. He is concerned that without city oversight, the structure will sit empty and deteriorate.
The armory, constructed in the 1940s, was used as a civic building before the city sold the facility to the military in 1982. The armory housed Wisconsin Army National Guard Detachment 1, 229th Engineer Company until the unit relocated to Richland Center in 2017.
Following the move, the military expressed interest in a land swap in which the city would provide 20 to 25 acres of land in an industrial-park-type area. A deal never materialized, and the council and former city manager expressed the same concerns over upkeep costs.
Also at that time, the guard terminated its long-term rental contract with Platteville, so city staff sought alternate spaces from which to host recreation programs, largely Platteville School District facilities, said Parks and Recreation Director Luke Peters.
“I feel like we’d be able to get by without (the armory),” he said.
Wisconsin National Guard spokesperson Maj. Joe Trovato said the military will post the building for sale on the Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction website at a future date. He said a base asking price has not been set.