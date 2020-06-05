GARNAVILLO, Iowa — The time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic led many citizens to clean out their closets.
That included Janice Berns, of Garnavillo, Iowa.
“I just have a lot of stuff accumulating, and I had time to get it all organized,” she said.
In a typical year, spring cleaners such as Berns might have hosted a garage sale for their unwanted items. However, COVID-19 led many tri-state communities to cancel or postpone their citywide sales.
But with the recent easing of restrictions, several communities, including Garnavillo and Guttenberg, will host citywide garage sales this weekend. And organizers say area bargain hunters are ready to go.
“I’ve had so many people reply to me that … they were so pleased that we were going to allow it,” said Jane Thein, of Guttenberg Press, which sponsors the Guttenberg citywide sale.
She said Guttenberg typically holds its sale on the first weekend in May, but restrictions on social gatherings at that time led to the delay.
Now, gatherings of more than 10 people can be held in Iowa if attendees practice social distancing. Although Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest proclamation does not specifically address garage sales, it permits auctions within those requirements.
Garnavillo Community Daycare is sponsoring that community’s citywide sale. Day care President Bill Robinson said seven garage sales are registered, compared to 11 last spring. However, community interest still has been high, he said.
“We had community members who were requesting it,” Robinson said. “People had been cleaning house during this pandemic. I know because I’m one of them — I cleaned my attic and have a bunch of stuff.”
Berns plans to space out her tables and place them all outside, rather than in her garage, to encourage social distancing. She also will have hand sanitizer available for shoppers.
“There’s not going to be 20 people at my garage sale at once,” she said. “It’s just so there’s some normalcy, getting back to how we used to be just a little bit.”
In Elizabeth, Ill., the citywide garage sale is part of the village’s annual Spring Fling event, which also will involve a petting zoo and the grand opening of several Main Street businesses.
Merri Sevey, president of Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce, said that under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, decisions about whether to permit garage sales are left up to individual municipalities. Because the state is still in Phase 3 of the plan, which prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, Sevey said the Village of Elizabeth asks that customers wait in their cars if there are already 10 people at a sale.
“So many things have been canceled this year, so we wanted to keep things as normal as possible and show people that Elizabeth is still here,” Sevey said. “Some of the procedures have changed, but … Elizabeth is still open and it’s a safe place to visit. We are having a very safe celebration.”
Thein, who plans to visit several Guttenberg sales this weekend, agreed.
“A lot of people are garage-salers, myself included, and you really look forward to that … as kind of a social outing for people,” Thein said. “I think people are anxious to get out and do it.”